Ezra Miller Didn't Know They'd Actually Have To Run When First Cast As The Flash

Has anyone commented on the irony of "The Flash" taking so long to release? There's been enough time, so probably. The Scarlet Speedster's solo outing has been gestating since as far back as 2004 (earlier if you count Jeff Loeb's script from the '80s). But even after the 2013 launch of the DCEU and the subsequent green-lighting of a newly reimagined Flash movie, things just kept going wrong.

Now, the blast through the past that is "The Flash" is finally here, promising to give DC fans a movie that isn't completely forgettable dross, with a storyline that mixes heartfelt emotionality with all-out action and heavy nostalgia hits. Unfortunately, this cursed film continues to cause problems for Warner Bros. even after being completed and finally making it to theaters. Aside from the fact the studio appears to have shown everyone under the sun this film prior to release in an attempt to generate some word-of-mouth hype, there's the big issue of star Ezra Miller.

Miller's wrongdoings have been well documented, but just in case you weren't up to date Rolling Stone has a comprehensive timeline of their "reign of terror," which includes everything from arrests for disorderly conduct and harassment to concerning allegations that the actor groomed a teen and lured them away from family. With that said, "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti has hopes for Miller's mental health issues, and depending on how their treatment goes and whether there are enough people left who'll actually pay to see the movie after Warner's extensive pre-release screening campaign, we might well see more of the actor in the future.

And whether that excites or upsets you, we can at least all marvel at the fact Miller apparently had no idea they'd actually have to run while shooting "The Flash."