The Flash Brings One Of The Character's Coolest Superpowers To Life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

After arriving fully-formed into the DC Universe with that cameo in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Ezra Miller's Barry Allen takes a long, winding, time-traveling trip back to his origins in "The Flash." Every comic book fan knows the basics of how the Scarlet Speedster first received his powers, involving the (un)lucky combination of a little lightning and getting drenched by some industrial chemicals at S.T.A.R. Labs. Though it took until his long-delayed solo movie for audiences to finally see this event for themselves (to be fair, this was covered rather comprehensively in CW's "The Flash" series), the wait proved to be worth it as director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson had some tricks up their sleeve.

To date, we've only seen the Flash show off his most traditional skills on the big screen, but that finally changes here. Obviously there's his super-speed, though "Zack Snyder's Justice League" did go a step further and introduce the concept of the Speed Force that goes on to play such an integral role in "The Flash." That's not the only power that Barry has in his repertoire, however. Early on in the film, our bumbling hero displays a never-before-seen ability that DC fans have been waiting to see depicted in the movies. And in classic Barry style, he doesn't show it off in the middle of some big action sequence while he's trying to save the day. Instead, we first witness the concept of "phasing" through solid objects in action when he needs to make a quick beer run. What else!

Thankfully, the film finds plenty of use for this power set throughout the story. And, honestly, it's pretty cool. Here's everything you need to know about the Flash's phasing powers.