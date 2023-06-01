The Flash Producer Says The Movie Was Never In Jeopardy Amid Ezra Miller Controversies

Any of us suffering from superhero fatigue may be in store for a meta-human shot in the arm when DC Studios' multiverse mashup "The Flash" bolts into theaters to help kick off the summer blockbuster season. Early buzz suggests that it will be worth the wait, with particular accolades going to star Ezra Miller for their dual performance as the fastest kid alive, the role they originated in "Justice League" (following the briefest of appearances in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2016's "Suicide Squad").

The new film featuring the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and Michael Shannon as General Zod has the potential to be the best iteration of the Scarlet Speedster since the animated epic "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox" (it's even based on the same comic). If it really is as good as the early hype indicates, that may explain why scrapping a theatrical release of the film was never in question, despite to Miller's recent string of arrests and other troubling reports.

In August of 2022, reports began circulating that Warner Bros. was considering shelving "The Flash" entirely. But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Barbara Muschietti addressed those supposed fears, saying there was never a chance the superhero epic would be canceled altogether. "Not at all. No. That was never real," she said adamantly.

There's a lot riding on the success of "The Flash," with hopes that it will be the springboard for James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming slate of DC properties that will usher in an entirely new era of original takes on classic characters from Superman to Swamp Thing. Since the movie's plot is based around resetting the timeline, it's pivotal to the soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe into the rebranded DC Universe.