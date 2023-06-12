Ryan Reynolds And Kenneth Branagh To Lead Action Comedy Mayday From Dungeons & Dragons Directors

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are the only names attached to star in "Mayday" at this moment. But honestly, that's all we need to know in order to be interested in this movie. The teaming up of these two actors who couldn't be more different from each other has a lot of potential for a thoroughly entertaining two-hander. The pairing of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in "Men in Black" comes to mind as a comparison, and that resulted in one of the most satisfying blockbuster team-ups ever.

Reynolds has been playing with streamers like Netflix and Apple lately, especially since studios aren't taking a lot of chances on comedies, but he's also been busy with a lot of other business endeavors like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, not to mention co-owning a soccer team with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator and co-star Rob McElhenney, as chronicled in the Hulu documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham." Soon we'll see him in the family comedy "IF," formerly known as "Imaginary Friends."

Meanwhile, Branagh has been busy both in front of the camera and behind it. The classically trained actor has been starring as legendary detective Hercule Poirot in a series of Agatha Christie mystery adaptations for the big screen. In addition to starring in "Murder on the Orient Express," "Death on the Nile" and the upcoming "A Haunting in Venice," Branagh has also directed all three movies. He was also recently seen as the villain in "Tenet," played controversial Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the miniseries "This Is England," and will soon be seen among the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."