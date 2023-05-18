Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back Brianna Hildebrand As The Delightfully Dry Negasonic Teenage Warhead

They say that opposites attract, and there's no greater proof than the enviably-named Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and her bubbly girlfriend Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna). Negasonic debuted her explosive powers in the first "Deadpool" movie, and she was joined in the 2018 sequel by Yukio, who had previously been played by Rila Fukushima in "The Wolverine," but has since undergone a complete makeover of her look, personality, powers, and, well, pretty much everything except her name. Blame the timeline.

Speaking of messed-up timelines, Deadpool's place in the space-time continuum is about to get even more funky as he transitions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for "Deadpool 3." But at least he won't be alone; Deadline reports that both Hildebrand and Kutsuna have now closed deals to return in "Deadpool 3," which will be directed by Shawn Levy ("Night at the Museum," "Real Steel"). At least we can rest assured that there'll be someone in the room to say "Hi, Wade!" and "Bye, Wade!" to Deadpool. It's just polite.

Other returning cast members include Karan Soni as Wade's dependable taxi driver Dopinder, Morena Baccarin as Wade's main squeeze Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Wade's roommate Blind Al, and Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Negasonic and Yukio's fellow X-Men B-team member, Colossus. We'll also see the return of Rob Delaney as Peter, the only surviving member of Deadpool's short-lived superhero team, X-Force. What's more, Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine (the man just can't stay away), and the new cast additions include Emma Corrin ("The Crown") and Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession").