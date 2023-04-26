A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Hercule Poirot Is Back In A Creepy Halloween Mystery

Fresh off of its debut at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the trailer for "A Haunting in Venice." This is the latest Hercule Poirot mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also plays the famed detective. This time around, we're getting a straight-up supernatural thriller based on Agatha Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party." While there were some creepy vibes in both "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," this looks like a straight-up horror flick with a stellar cast.

Branagh has a stacked A-list cast to work with this time around, including recent Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), as well as Oscar-winning "Joker" composer Hildur Guđnadóttir. This one feels like it has success written all over it. Not to show my hand here, but this trailer looks pretty damn great, as does the poster, and you can check out both below.