A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Hercule Poirot Is Back In A Creepy Halloween Mystery
Fresh off of its debut at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the trailer for "A Haunting in Venice." This is the latest Hercule Poirot mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also plays the famed detective. This time around, we're getting a straight-up supernatural thriller based on Agatha Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party." While there were some creepy vibes in both "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," this looks like a straight-up horror flick with a stellar cast.
Branagh has a stacked A-list cast to work with this time around, including recent Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), as well as Oscar-winning "Joker" composer Hildur Guđnadóttir. This one feels like it has success written all over it. Not to show my hand here, but this trailer looks pretty damn great, as does the poster, and you can check out both below.
Hercule Poirot returns in the Haunting in Venice trailer
This is very much just a teaser to help set the stage, but it's a creepy and effective one. Once again, we have a group of people suspicious of one another for various reasons. But this time, there seems to be something a little more mysterious and sinister at play. Creepy masks, accusations, dark history. This one has it all. The official synopsis for the film reads:
"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
#AHauntingInVenice only in theaters September 15. 💀 pic.twitter.com/jhIjz8sMjX
— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 26, 2023
The stacked ensemble also includes Kyle Allen ("Rosaline"), Camille Cottin ("Call My Agent"), Jamie Dornan ("Belfast"), Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Jude Hill ("Belfast"), Ali Khan ("6 Underground"), Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Kelly Reilly ("Yellowstone"), and Riccardo Scamarcio ("Caravaggio's Shadow"). Michael Green ("Logan") penned the screenplay. Given the unfortunate circumstances that "Death on the Nile" endured, mostly having to do with the Armie Hammer of it all, not to mention the pandemic, one can only hope this entry in the series gets a fair shake.
"A Haunting in Venice" hits theaters on September 15, 2023.