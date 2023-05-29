Jason Momoa Improvised His Fake Tooth Into A Fast X Fight Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Fast X"

"Fast X" had an impressive $320 million box office debut, suggesting audiences still can't get enough of the "Fast" franchise's high-octane action and outlandish set-pieces. Universal spent a mind-boggling $340 million on the tenth installment in the series. And while the whole premise of this franchise is to push the action further with each successive movie, there's more to its box office draw than physics-defying car chases and action spectacle.

Case in point: Jason Momoa. The "Aquaman" star plays the film's big bad, Dante, in Fast X, and his unhinged, chaotic performance is one of the main reasons the film is outrageously entertaining. And if you know anything about the behind-the-scenes woes the movie faced, specifically the abrupt departure of longtime "Fast and Furious" director Justin Lin, you won't be surprised to learn that Momoa actually improvised much of his ostentatious performance during shooting.

When director Louis Leterrier was brought in to replace Lin, he rewrote the "Fast X" script despite only having three days between being hired and calling action on-set. And based on the film's box office debut, the "Transporter" director certainly managed to pull everything together despite being rushed in at the last second. But much of his triumph is down to the cast, especially Momoa and his improv, which allowed him and Leterrier to find much of Dante's performance as they shot.