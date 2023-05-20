Fast X: Jason Momoa Constantly Tried To Break Vin Diesel With Improvs, But He Never Flinched

If Vin Diesel is famous for anything, it's his sincerity. People may make jokes about how often he says "family" in these "Fast & Furious" films, but Diesel himself never gives any indication that he thinks it's a joke. He takes Dom's character arc seriously, even if nobody else does, and that's a big part of why we're still tuning into these films long after they've long since lost their foot on reality. Do we agree with Diesel when he says this franchise is the "Lord of the Rings" of action films? Not necessarily, but we're glad Diesel has this much confidence in these movies.

Not all the actors in this series have quite as stoic an approach, however. In the latest film, Jason Momoa is clearly having the time of his life as the unhinged, chaotic new villain Dante. The guy is basically this series' version of The Joker, a villain who's far more interested in playing mind games with the main character than in accomplishing anything for himself. Momoa's goofy approach behind the scenes as well, where he and director Louis Leterrier were constantly trying to get Diesel to laugh.

"[Jason Momoa and I] found each other on this movie, and we realized that making each other laugh was a great way to create Dante. So we rewrote the dialogue together," Leterrier recently explained to the Hollywood Reporter. "I'd say, 'You should say enchanté,' and then we would add 'very bad daddy.' So we really liked making each other laugh, and the extra points, the joker of our game, was to get Vin to crack up and come out of character as Dom Toretto."