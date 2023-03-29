Ballerina Producer Explains Why The John Wick Spin-Off Took 5 Years To Make [Exclusive]

Director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves have once again proven there's an endless appetite for exquisitely crafted combat sequences, with "John Wick: Chapter 4" breaking franchise box office records. The latest installment in the massively popular action saga ramped things up considerably, delivering a high-octane 3-hour-long action cinema masterclass, cementing the "John Wick" movies' standing as bonafide blockbusters. That's impressive considering the first "John Wick" film (still the best, by the way) was initially expected to be yet another flop for the then-struggling Reeves.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" looks set to continue the series trend of making a lot more money than its predecessor, which in Hollywood means one thing: more of the same is coming. In fact, that's been the case since 2017, when "John Wick: Chapter 2" made $171 million at the box office — more than double the first entry's take. Naturally, Lionsgate and Thunder Road Productions hastily cooked up some spin-off ideas in the form of the TV prequel series "The Continental," which is set to follow the eponymous hotel's owner Winston in the 1970s, and the Ana De Armas-led film "Ballerina."

Back in 2017, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate won a bidding war for screenwriter Shay Hatten's script about a ballerina who seeks revenge on the people that killed her family. Then, at one point in 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" Reeves' hitman spotted a ballerina in training to become an assassin — hinting at the upcoming spin-off. Yet, here we are in 2023 without anything except the main "John Wick" movies to give us our fill of assassin action. "Ballerina" has been in development since 2017, as has "The Continental," which will be heading to Peacock in the near future. But why has it taken so long? Well, there are a few reasons...