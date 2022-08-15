John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Leaves Starz, Heads To Peacock

More and more, the future appears to be on streaming ... or, at least, that's what the Powers That Be appear to believe these days. In quite a dramatic change, the "John Wick" prequel series titled "The Continental" has changed hands and will premiere exclusively on Peacock in perhaps the up-and-coming streaming service's most major acquisition yet. Oh, and it seems as if this will become the new home for the three "John Wick" movies already released as well.

The details come courtesy of a joint statement by Lionsgate and Peacock, announcing that "The Continental" — described as "the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise," confirming previous reports that the first season would consist of three episodes (possibly 90 minutes each) — will officially make the move from Starz to Peacock as part of a new multi-year deal. Starring Keanu Reeves as the unstoppable former assassin with a unique talent for headshots, the wildly entertaining and successful movies soon led to the development of the prequel series that boasts a formidable cast in its own right.

Peacock president Kelly Campbell had this to say about the deal:

"The 'John Wick' films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise. We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of 'The Continental' will be the streaming event of the year."