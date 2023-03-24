John Wick: Chapter 4's Lance Reddick On Playing Charon Across Five Films [Exclusive Interview]

I wanted to start out by talking about your overall experience with "Wick." When you first took on the role of Charon back in the first film, did you think it would turn into this journey and that your character would be part of this franchise in that way?

No. I did it because the script was so good, and it was a kind of role that I really had never gotten to play before. It was really almost 180 degrees away from what I was starting to get typecast in, which was the authority figure who talks a lot. So the opportunity to play this really taciturn, quintessential servant, and with an accent, was really cool to me.

About the accent, was that something that came with the character, or is that something you worked to bring?

It said African accent in the script. It didn't specify which one. And also remember, I didn't have a lot of time to prepare. I think I had less than a week between the time that I got the offer and the time that I shot my stuff in the first film.

So I went through my accent tapes, and I tried a South African accent, and it didn't seem to fit. Then I tried a Kenyan accent, and that seemed to really fit. The funny thing about that is that when I taped that Kenyan accent, that was for a film that I did over 25 years ago called "I Dreamed of Africa." And I got the role before I got the script, and then once I got the script for that film, I realized that all my stuff was going to be in Swahili. So knowing the accent per se wasn't really going to help me. It's just really cool that I was able to use that from 20 years earlier, that accent, and it served me in this.

Charon has primarily been behind the desk in the "Wick," but in the third movie, you get some action moments. Do you have any preference in terms of playing the character? Did you like being behind the desk versus getting a bit more active?

Well, it depended. In the first one, I loved being behind the desk because it was such a cool character. After that, my favorite stuff was really the action stuff I got to do in the third one.

Any particular action scene in particular that just was really fun to do?

Yeah, unfortunately it got cut short because of time, because the sequence was actually supposed to be twice as long. My action stuff, just because of location, my stuff was tied to Keanu's, and they always shot his stuff first because he had so much to do. So my first thing that I was supposed to shoot in the scene, it's basically the one sequence where I'm by myself with a shotgun, going through the bowels of the building. That was a lot of fun.