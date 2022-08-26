Will Netflix's Resident Evil Series Get A Second Season?

The short answer to the question posed by the headline is: no, "Resident Evil" is not getting a second season. The reason for this will probably not surprise you.

Deadline has the story that Netflix is not moving forward with "Resident Evil" season 2 and also revealed some curious details about the decision behind that. We all know that Netflix is currently in a bit of a crisis as their competitors close the gap, subscribers are dropping at record rates, and their stock has taken a John Wick-style beating. They've announced they're reining in their spending, and "Resident Evil" apparently didn't make the cut.

The Netflix series debuted July 14, 2022, and follows two timelines: One showing Albert Wesker's daughters, Jade and Billie, as they first discover their father's ties to the evil Umbrella Corporation, and the other where one of them is trying to survive in the wake of the next zombie apocalypse. The show took elements from the games for backstory but didn't follow any of the popular video game's pre-established storylines. But it did give us a bunch of Lance Reddicks which was thoughtful, and we do appreciate it (he played the many clones of Albert Wesker).