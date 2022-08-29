Legendary Director William Friedkin To Return With The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

"The Exorcist" and "The French Connection" filmmaker William Friedkin will be returning to feature filmmaking for the first time in over a decade, according to Deadline. The acclaimed director, who is considered a pioneer of the New Hollywood movement, hasn't made a narrative feature since 2011's "Killer Joe."

The new movie will reportedly be an adaptation of "The Caine Mutiny Court Martial," which was both a Pulitzer-winning novel and a play by Herman Wouk in the 1950s. The story follows a naval officer and his colleagues through the process of being court martialed for a mutiny that took place aboard a potentially unstable ship. While the novel takes place during World War II, Friedkin's update to the story reenvisions it in a modern setting, set around the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. "24" actor Kiefer Sutherland is set to star.

Friedkin told Deadline that he's looked at several scripts over the past decade, but only this one really struck him as something he wanted to pursue. "I think about it a lot and it occurred to me that could be a very timely and important piece, as well as being great drama," he said. "'The Caine Mutiny Court Martial' is one of the best court martial dramas ever written."