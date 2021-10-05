William Friedkin Admits The Famous French Connection Car Chase 'Put People's Lives In Danger'

Despite the intricate art form and its risky outcomes, stunt performances are extremely undervalued in film. After almost a century of Oscars, the Academy still does not recognize the best stunt performances with their own category. Stunt work is a crucial part of movie magic and entertainment that fills theater seats.

In the days of guerrilla filmmaking, Friedkin was not alone in his maverick techniques. Writer/director Larry Cohen was a king of the renegade style with such B-movie titles like "God Told Me To," "The Stuff," and "Black Caesar."

These days, CGI can bleed into the realm of stunt work, and there are a lot more stipulations on set safety than several decades ago. However, there are still some fantastic films that not only incorporate great stunt work and car chases but showcase the craft in the plot. This is evident with such gems as Nicolas Winding Refn's film "Drive" with Darrin Prescott who served as the stunt coordinator. Prescott also served in this role for Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver."

Quentin Tarantino appreciates the world of stunt work enough to write characters like Stunt Man Mike in "Death Proof" (with stunt coordinator and regular collaborator Jeff Dashnaw), a movie that also features one of the best modern car chase scenes to date. In "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," he highlighted the undervalued and underpaid position with his character Cliff Booth, and works regularly with badass stunt woman Zoë Bell, even giving Bell her own role in the aforementioned "Death Proof" back in 2007.

And I can't leave out my beloved "Nightcrawler," another film with some amazing camera and stunt work.

So, if you're revisiting "The French Connection" for its anniversary this year, seek out these other movies and stunt professionals, because what they do and what they put themselves through for our entertainment needs to be recognized.