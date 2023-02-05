White Men Can't Jump Teaser Trailer: Sinqua Walls And Jack Harlow Are Ready To Play Ball

To paraphrase Wesley Snipes circa 1992, "I only have [five] words for you: 'White Men Can't Jump' [remake]." That's right, you favorite comedic basketball hustlers, or a 2023 facsimile of them, are back in a Hulu original film that's coming your way this May. It's been over 30 years since Snipes issued his immortal declaration to Woody Harrelson about the slam-dunking abilities, or lack thereof, of white guys on the b-ball court, and now a new generation of actors and filmmakers is here to update the story for the streaming age.

We first heard about the "White Men Can't Jump" remake way back in early 2017, so it's been gestating for a while, with "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris attached to write. NBA player Blake Griffin and former NFL player Ryan Kalil are set to produce alongside Barris through their production company Mortal Media. In late 2021, we finally got an update on the project with the news that Calmatic, director of last month's "House Party" remake and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video, would be taking the helm.

Now, 20th Century Studios has released a first-look teaser for the new "White Men Can't Jump," starring Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow in his acting debut. Check it out below.