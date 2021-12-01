White Men Can't Jump Is Getting A Remake

I genuinely didn't have "greenlighting a remake of a classic 1992 sports comedy" on my 2021 bingo card, but at this point, so much weird junk has happened I might as well throw my card in the trash. 20th Century Studios announced today that filmmaker Calmatic will be in the director's seat. He recently wrapped production on New Line's reboot of "House Party" and gained worldwide acclaim after directing the Grammy award-winning video for "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The new script for "White Men Can't Jump" comes from Kenya Barris who has been working on the project for years, and Doug Hall with Barris also producing. Blake Griffin, former NFL player Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner. E. Brian Dobbins will also serve as executive producer.

The original "White Men Can't Jump" starred Woody Harrelson as Billy Hoyle, a white street basketball player who hustles Black players he knows will underestimate his abilities on the court. After pulling a fast one on Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes), the two become con partners, cleaning house on courts across Los Angeles. Turns out Billy owes money to the mob and needs to keep them off his back while keeping his wife (Rosie Perez) happy.