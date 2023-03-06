Citadel Trailer: Richard Madden Leads Prime Video's Ambitious Spy Thriller Series From The Russo Brothers

Prime Video has released the first trailer for "Citadel," its long-gestating spy action thriller series, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. All four creatives were on hand with showrunner David Weil for a virtual press conference, which doubled as a trailer launch event, live from Los Angeles today.

It's been a long road for "Citadel" to the small screen, and along the way, the series has racked up one of the biggest budgets of any TV show ever made. This is nothing new for Prime Video, which also spent almost half a billion dollars on season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." However, "Citadel" is attempting to create a new global franchise, with this first seven-episode series, led by Madden and Chopra, kicking off a slate of international spin-offs set in places like India, Italy, and Mexico. It almost sounds like a version of what Netflix has done with its procedural "Criminal," but with more interconnectivity.

We first heard about the development of "Citadel" through the Television Critics Association back in 2018, when the Russo brothers sent in a video promoting it from the set "Avengers: Endgame" (which, of course, would go on to become the second highest-grossing film of all time). Even before it settled on a title, ambitions for "Citadel" were already high, with Prime Video describing it as a "mothership series" that "will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local language and local production series." The show is said to have been a passion project for Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, who helped see it across the finish line with a final price tag of over $200 million.