No, James Gunn Isn't Selling The Snyderverse To Netflix
Time is the most valuable resource of them all. It's non-renewable, non-refundable, and no matter how much of it we try to acquire, it slips through our fingers every time. Not to get too existential on a Friday morning, but given all that, I'm not entirely sure why anyone would waste the precious little we have of it on this Earth constantly obsessing over a franchise that all parties involved seem to have already moved on from!
Zack Snyder's time with the DC Extended Universe (now known as the DC Universe) came to a widely-publicized end when he exited the production of "Justice League" in 2017. The filmmaker's incredibly passionate base of fans were unhappy with the theatrical cut that followed, which was comprised largely of reshoots directed by Joss Whedon, and staged a protracted social media campaign. Of course, that mostly amounted to harassing social media managers on the official DC-branded Twitter accounts, using bots to flood the app with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtags, and even buying billboards and aerial advertising banners.
In 2021, Snyderverse fans got what they claimed to have wanted when HBO Max stepped up to provide funding and a platform for the completion of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," putting a bow on Snyder's involvement with the DC superheroes and allowing everyone invested in the project to sail off into the sunset ... but you know what they say about giving a mouse a cookie, don't you? That only led to even more calls among fans to proceed with all of Snyder's initial plans, as unfeasible as that obviously was.
Well, I hope you're sitting down for this, because it turns out that they're still unhappy about the current state of affairs. Fortunately, new DC Studios co-head James Gunn is directly addressing these concerns once again.
Reality check
As the newly-installed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has a massive amount of responsibilities on his plate. We recently learned of his and Peter Safran's plans to reshape the DC Universe in a big way, officially putting the last decade or so of uncertainty behind us and moving on with a (mostly) fresh start and new creative direction. So with all that work to do, naturally Gunn has no time to spend on Twitter any more ... right? Haha, good one. He's still out there, swatting down rumors and engaging with fans who tweet some pretty ridiculous things at him.
That's exactly what happened recently, when the unfortunate hashtag #sellthesnyderversetonetflix — fueled by baseless speculation among fans that Netflix would inexplicably swoop in and do what HBO Max did last time – made its way into his Twitter mentions. Gunn wasted no time pointing out the absurdity of this idea on Twitter:
"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."
There you have it, folks! Gunn, a longtime friend of Snyder's going back to their collaboration on his "Dawn of the Dead" remake, went on to explain the exact nature of those talks he's had with Snyder. Gunn added, "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now." (Indeed, Snyder has plenty of Netflix projects on his plate already.)