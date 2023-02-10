No, James Gunn Isn't Selling The Snyderverse To Netflix

Time is the most valuable resource of them all. It's non-renewable, non-refundable, and no matter how much of it we try to acquire, it slips through our fingers every time. Not to get too existential on a Friday morning, but given all that, I'm not entirely sure why anyone would waste the precious little we have of it on this Earth constantly obsessing over a franchise that all parties involved seem to have already moved on from!

Zack Snyder's time with the DC Extended Universe (now known as the DC Universe) came to a widely-publicized end when he exited the production of "Justice League" in 2017. The filmmaker's incredibly passionate base of fans were unhappy with the theatrical cut that followed, which was comprised largely of reshoots directed by Joss Whedon, and staged a protracted social media campaign. Of course, that mostly amounted to harassing social media managers on the official DC-branded Twitter accounts, using bots to flood the app with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtags, and even buying billboards and aerial advertising banners.

In 2021, Snyderverse fans got what they claimed to have wanted when HBO Max stepped up to provide funding and a platform for the completion of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," putting a bow on Snyder's involvement with the DC superheroes and allowing everyone invested in the project to sail off into the sunset ... but you know what they say about giving a mouse a cookie, don't you? That only led to even more calls among fans to proceed with all of Snyder's initial plans, as unfeasible as that obviously was.

Well, I hope you're sitting down for this, because it turns out that they're still unhappy about the current state of affairs. Fortunately, new DC Studios co-head James Gunn is directly addressing these concerns once again.