Netflix 2023 Preview Includes First Looks At David Fincher's The Killer, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, And More

Over two weeks into the new year, some of us might still be having trouble wrapping our minds around the fact that 2022 is over and done with. All the overachievers, meanwhile, haven't missed a single beat and are forging ahead with all their exciting plans for what's to come in the year ahead. You can count Netflix among those in the latter category. As if debuting hundreds upon hundreds of hours of movies and shows in the last 12 months wasn't already ambitious enough, the streamer is looking forward to 2023 as an even more successful period filled to the brim with all sorts of original projects, buzzy sequels, and probably way too many productions for any one person to keep track of — or try to, at least.

After 2022 gave us highlights such as "Glass Onion" from "Knives Out" writer/director Rian Johnson and the stop-motion animated feature "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," Netflix is setting their sights even higher this time around. Some of the biggest and most exciting movies on the docket include David Fincher's Michael Fassbender-starring "The Killer," the spin-off film "Luther: The Fallen Sun" (with Idris Elba back as the renowned lead detective), and even a "Star Wars"-sized epic from Zack Snyder titled "Rebel Moon."

But that only scratches the surface of what Netflix has to offer, as seen in the newly-released preview for their upcoming slate of movies. Check it out below!