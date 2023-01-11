The Luther Movie Script Is So Dark It Made Andy Serkis Want To 'Throw It In The Bin And Have A Shower'

The BBC One series "Luther" is one of the most brutally bleak detective shows ever made, but actor Andy Serkis was apparently shocked with just how dark the movie was going to be when he first read the script. Serkis is playing the film's villain, a millionaire serial killer who uses technology to blackmail his enemies and force others to do his bidding. GamesRadar released an image of Serkis from the upcoming film, along with some quotes from an interview with Total Film, and Serkis said he was genuinely taken aback by the depths of human wickedness within the script — almost enough to not want to take part.

Serkis's reaction to screenplay for "Luther: The Fallen Sun" reminds me of when Patrick Stewart read the script for Jeremy Saulnier's punk-rock siege thriller "Green Room" and it made him feel "so unsafe." Stewart went on to give one of the best performances of his career as the absolutely atrocious leader of a group of skinheads, so maybe that bodes well for Serkis playing the baddie to Idris Elba's antihero, DCI John Luther. The "Luther" movie will take place after the events of the show's fifth season, with Luther in prison for a homicide he didn't commit, and Serkis's maniacal murderous millionaire on the loose. That's a pretty dark place to start a movie, and knowing "Luther," I imagine it only gets gnarlier from there.