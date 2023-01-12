Your Place Or Mine Trailer: Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher Star In The Netflix Romantic Comedy

Got Valentine's Day plans? Then get ready to cancel them! Or, at the very least, make sure to carve out two hours of couch time to bask in the glory of Netflix's star-studded rom-com, "Your Place or Mine," a love story about two best friends who swap houses. Think "The Holiday" minus the, uh, actual holiday. Instead, it follows two people who desperately need a change of setting but, in the process, find themselves stumbling across potential love.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as longtime friends Debbie and Peter, who met 20 years prior after a memorable night in their young adult lives (*cough* a one night stand *cough*). But that's in the past now and just because they ooze chemistry in their every interaction doesn't mean that they're in love! (Obviously, neither of them has ever seen a rom-com.) Anyway, both of these adults already know what they want in life — and it's not each other. Probably.

For one thing, they're total opposites — Debbie is a single mom who craves routine while raising her son in L.A. and Peter is a New York-based marketing executive who thrives on a change of pace. So to give Debbie a week off and Peter a taste of something new, they swap houses and embrace newness. You can probably guess what happens next but, if not, the trailer will certainly spell it out for you.