Picard Season 3 Will Leave Star Trek In The Hands Of The 'Next Next Generation'

While previous trailers for "Picard" season 3 have leaned heavily on the novelty of seeing the "Next Generation" cast reunited, the final trailer also showed some new faces. Elsewhere in the interview, Terry Matalas alluded to the possibility of seeing some characters again "in a kind of Next, Next Generation story." However, in the same way that the first two seasons of "Picard" saw Patrick Stewart's character surrounded by a new, younger cast, Matalas suggested the third one may leave the door open for further adventures of that sort:

"This season is very much a passing of the torch to the next generation. So it will really be up to the fans to decide if they want to see more. 'Star Trek' has always been up to the fans. The fans brought back the original series characters into feature films and conventions and kept it alive, it will have to be the same here. So we'll see."

With the exception of Stewart, 82, most of the "Next Generation" cast are now in their 60s and 70s, roughly the same age as when the cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" began retiring from their roles in the 1990s. It makes sense for them to pass the baton, and we know that fresh-faced Starfleet personnel like Geordie La Forge's daughter, for instance, will be ready to take the baton — and the ship's helm — in "Picard" season 3. There are also returning cast members like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) who could potentially help lead the new generation.

In the meantime, at least "Next Generation" fans will be able to enjoy one last voyage with the former crew of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 premieres February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.