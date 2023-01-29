Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Faces And New Dangers

In the last trailer ahead of the mid-February premiere date, "Star Trek: Picard" shines some light on the mission that brings this iconic group back together.

On top of these classic characters making their comebacks, the trailer also revealed two more brand-new cast members. While we don't know their names just yet, we do know that Ed Speleers of "Outlander" and "You" will play a character who aids Dr. Crusher with her mission to provide medical assistance to worlds that are neglected by Starfleet. In addition to Speleers, Todd Stashwick from "12 Monkeys" and "Riches" will also appear as the captain of the U.S.S. Titan, a vessel that has a storied history in "Star Trek" lore; both Riker and Ensign Bradward Boimler from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (and his "twin" from a transporter malfunction) have served there.

Finally, speaking of lore, we also get our best look so far at Spiner as Lore, Data's brother and Doctor Noonian Soong's first successful android with a fully functional positronic brain. While we previously knew that the actor would be returning for season 3 alongside his "TNG" castmates, it wasn't until this past New York Comic Con that it was revealed that he would be playing the nefarious robot. Now, in addition to his appearance in the final trailer, he is also prominently featured in the newly released key art for the show (which can be seen below). Considering his history in the "Star Trek" universe, it will be interesting to see how Lore will factor into Picard's last mission.

Paramount+

"Star Trek: Picard" season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2023 on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly each Thursday.