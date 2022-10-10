Worf Is A Pacificist And Geordie Is A Family Man In Star Trek: Picard Season 3 [NYCC]

In its third and final season, "Star Trek: Picard" is going out with a bang by bringing back fan-favorite characters from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" for one final reunion in the final frontier. The most recent trailer for "Picard" season 3, coming out of New York Comic Con (NYCC) this weekend, showed familiar faces like LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner springing back into action as their "Next Generation" characters. However, as we catch up with Dorn and Burton as Worf and Geordie La Forge in season 3, they're in a different place than they were when we last saw them.

In the trailer, there's a line where Worf says, "I now prefer pacifism to combat," which seems to fly in the face of his combat-driven Klingon culture. /Film's Ben F. Silverio was in attendance at the NYCC panel for "Picard" this weekend, where Dorn elaborated on the character's ongoing "Star Trek" evolution, saying: