Superhero Bits: Superhero Movie Trailers At The Super Bowl, A Death Knell For The Arrowverse & More

I've talked a lot about the probable death of the Arrowverse in this column over the last year or so, largely because The CW was sold to Nexstar. The new owners went on a killing spree, canceling shows left and right after they took over. The Arrowverse was already winding down, with "Supergirl" ending and "The Flash" about to begin its final season next week. Now? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has laid off even more employees, including many key members of its programming department, particularly in the scripted arena. Executive VP of current programming Michael Roberts and executive VP of development Gaye Hirsch were among those laid off. Not only that, but the cost to produce "Superman & Lois" is pegged at $5 million per episode in this article, and the whole idea for Nexstar is to produce cheaper programming to make the network profitable, with perhaps only three scripted shows on the air at once. All of this to say, once "Superman & Lois" season 3 and "Gotham Knights" season 1 air, it's almost certainly over.