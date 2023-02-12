The Flash Super Bowl Trailer: Barry Allen Makes Some Super New Friends
Nine years. Four sets of directors. Four scripts. Several shifting release dates. This has been the journey of "The Flash," the first silver-screen solo outing for the iconic DC superhero. While a "Flash" movie of some kind was talked about as early as 2004, it will be Andy Muschietti's attempt that's slated to mark the end of the DC Extended Universe, having been in some state of development since 2014. Even if the "IT" director only signed on in 2019, this one particular DC project has gone through many phases and setbacks. That's why it feels like a miracle that we saw its first real look in a trailer released during Super Bowl LVII.
The new "Flash" trailer gives us a more in-depth look at the plot established in its first teaser – something has gone awry with the multiverse, likely because of the actions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), and it's up to him to mend the universe back together again. It looks to still be influenced by the infamous "Flashpoint" storyline, but what they adapt and what they will keep out is still up in the air. Nevertheless, it looks like an interesting and very long-awaited ride through the multiverse, especially since it is now aiming to be the stepping stone of the new DC Universe.
Watch the Flash trailer
Miller will be joined by an eclectic cast of DC newbies and veterans in "The Flash." Kiersey Clemons will portray Barry's love interest, reporter Iris West, while both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are expected to portray Batman from their respective universes. Newcomers to the scene include Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, taking over the role from Billy Crudup.
As for where the future stands for "The Flash" after his big screen adventure, that remains entirely uncertain. Among the myriad of issues plaguing the production since its announcement were the legal battles surrounding Miller, which ranged from robbery to assault to alleged child grooming. When presenting the new DCU slate earlier this week, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran affirmed that discussion over the actor's future with the franchise remains undiscussed due to them currently being in treatment.
"Let's see what happens," Safran said. "When the time is right we'll have the conversation with them and decide what's best for both them personally and also for us."
For those interested, there's also a Super Bowl TV spot with some snippets of extra footage:
Regardless of the future that lies ahead, "The Flash" races into theaters on June 16, 2023.