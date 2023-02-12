The Flash Super Bowl Trailer: Barry Allen Makes Some Super New Friends

Nine years. Four sets of directors. Four scripts. Several shifting release dates. This has been the journey of "The Flash," the first silver-screen solo outing for the iconic DC superhero. While a "Flash" movie of some kind was talked about as early as 2004, it will be Andy Muschietti's attempt that's slated to mark the end of the DC Extended Universe, having been in some state of development since 2014. Even if the "IT" director only signed on in 2019, this one particular DC project has gone through many phases and setbacks. That's why it feels like a miracle that we saw its first real look in a trailer released during Super Bowl LVII.

The new "Flash" trailer gives us a more in-depth look at the plot established in its first teaser – something has gone awry with the multiverse, likely because of the actions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), and it's up to him to mend the universe back together again. It looks to still be influenced by the infamous "Flashpoint" storyline, but what they adapt and what they will keep out is still up in the air. Nevertheless, it looks like an interesting and very long-awaited ride through the multiverse, especially since it is now aiming to be the stepping stone of the new DC Universe.