James Gunn Says The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Will Be 'Doing Some More Stuff' For DC Studios

One can't help but feel a little sorry for "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti and his sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti. Just when it seemed like the pair were about to bring the DC superhero adventure across the finish line after nearly 20 years of creative turbulence in 2022 (which /Film's Ryan Scott thoroughly recounts in all of its exhausting details here), the pandemic struck, forcing the movie back a year. Then came months of headlines involving star Ezra Miller and the allegations of erratic, abusive, and otherwise harmful conduct, culminating with Miller entering treatment. And that was all before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the co-chair and co-CEOs of DC Studios, leaving "The Flash" as one of the stragglers from the so-called Snyder-verse set to hit theaters before Gunn and Safran launch their initial slate of DC Universe films and TV shows (dubbed "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters").

Despite all that, Warner Bros. appears intent on releasing "The Flash" in theaters this year and is already planning to reunite with the Muschiettis in the foreseeable future. "What we did, we're very close with Andy and Barbara, the director and producer," Gunn explained, speaking at the public unveiling of his and Safran's official DCU roadmap (via ComicBook). "And [Andy is] one of the guys that he's going to be doing some more stuff for us. And he's just done something really spectacular with that movie."