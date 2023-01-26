Willem Dafoe In Talks To Join Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
In news that seems both incredibly obvious and shocking at the same time, Willem Dafoe is boarding Robert Eggers' long-gestating remake of "Nosferatu." Deadline confirmed the casting in an exclusive report, although they did not detail his potential role. What we know, however, is that he won't be playing Count Orlok, the harrowing vampire brought to life by Max Schreck in the F.W. Murnau classic. That distinction will be handled by another classic Weird Guy™, Bill Skarsgärd. Don't worry, though — Dafoe got his chance to don the makeup in the meta-dramedy "Shadow of the Vampire."
Even if he isn't playing Orlok, Dafoe seems tailor-made for a project like this, especially with Eggers. The two first collaborated on 2019's "The Lighthouse" and reunited with the criminally underrated "The Northman" in 2022. Based on this relationship, it probably shouldn't be a surprise that he at least knew of Eggers' desire to remake the film, and this casting especially shouldn't be surprising considering how the director wanted him for it. /Film's Max Evry spoke to Eggers back during the press tour of "The Northman," and the director made it very clear that he wanted his collaborator to appear in his "Nosferatu" remake. Needless to say, he's getting his wish.
"If 'Nosferatu' is made," Eggers said, "Willem better damn well be in it because I just love working with him."
What we know about Nosferatu
As of right now, we don't know a ton about Robert Eggers' dream project, but we can piece together an intriguing tale based on what is available. Joining Dafoe and Skarsgärd are Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult, with Depp portraying the still-unnamed role of Orlok's impending victim. Eggers wrote, produced, and will be directing the film for Focus Features. Other producers of the film include Chris and Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham.
It has not been revealed when or where filming of the film will take place. However, given Eggers' keen eye for historical accuracy, we can probably expect it to film somewhere in Romania. After all, it is where Transylvania is located!
The original "Nosferatu" was released in 1922 and is widely considered one of the oldest surviving horror films, as well as a landmark of cinema as a whole. An unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula," it followed the downfall of a real estate agent's life after being sent to visit a mysterious client named Count Orlok. Experiencing terrifying events while staying with the mysterious man, he expects refuge upon his return to Germany, unaware that Orlok is following him and has set his sights on his wife, Ellen.
"Nosferatu" currently does not have a release date.