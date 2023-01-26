The Last Of Us And The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Is Hosting Saturday Night Live In February
Get ready, folks, because Pedro Pascal is hosting "Saturday Night Live" next week. That's right, the internet's favorite cool, slutty daddy is gonna trade his beskar armor and his fear of the practical clickers for some live comedy chops.
Pascal is joining what has already been a rather impressive lineup of hosts this season, which already saw Aubrey Plaza host earlier this month and kill it with her great comedic timing and fantastic rapport with the cast, and is about to see Michael B. Jordan host this weekend. The news was unveiled, as it usually is, by the official "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account.
Like Plaza and Jordan, Pascal is a first time host, but not only is the actor charm personified, he has also proven himself adapt at comedy, especially with his phenomenal role in the hilarious "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent," where Pascal essentially played himself as a massive Nicolas Cage fan.
The last of the mandalorians?
Pascal, of course, will be everywhere in our TVs this spring, between his role as a stoic, scruffy and rather serious protector to a child traveling a harsh, unforgiving and vast world in "The Last of Us," and his role as a stoic, scruffy and rather serious protector to a child traveling a harsh, unforgiving and vast world in "The Mandalorian."
This is not a criticism, by the way! Pascal does a terrific job in both shows, and they both benefit from the actor's ability to project a cold exterior that nevertheless hides the warmest, most caring guy you've met. It is double-dipping, surely, and he may not have put much thought into joining either show, but we are all the better for it. Hopefully his face won't be hidden much throughout his episode of "SNL."
The question now becomes, which show gets parodied first on "Saturday Night Live?" Unfortunately, their resident nerd and weirdo writer Kyle Mooney is no longer working on the show, so we probably won't get to see Mando hanging out with the douchebro version of Baby Yoda. So if "The Mandalorian" has already kind of been covered, will they parody "The Last of Us" instead? The show has parodied "The Walking Dead" a few times over the years, so it is likely they'll find a way to have fun and talk about the show's similarities with every other zombie story. There's gotta be some way to make that hellish apocalyptic landscape funny. Maybe they'll even play with the fact that Pascal is essentially playing the same character in two entirely different TV shows. We'll find out soon enough!
Pedro Pascal is hosting "SNL," with Coldplay as the musical guest, on February 4, 2023.