The Last Of Us And The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Is Hosting Saturday Night Live In February

Pascal, of course, will be everywhere in our TVs this spring, between his role as a stoic, scruffy and rather serious protector to a child traveling a harsh, unforgiving and vast world in "The Last of Us," and his role as a stoic, scruffy and rather serious protector to a child traveling a harsh, unforgiving and vast world in "The Mandalorian."

This is not a criticism, by the way! Pascal does a terrific job in both shows, and they both benefit from the actor's ability to project a cold exterior that nevertheless hides the warmest, most caring guy you've met. It is double-dipping, surely, and he may not have put much thought into joining either show, but we are all the better for it. Hopefully his face won't be hidden much throughout his episode of "SNL."

The question now becomes, which show gets parodied first on "Saturday Night Live?" Unfortunately, their resident nerd and weirdo writer Kyle Mooney is no longer working on the show, so we probably won't get to see Mando hanging out with the douchebro version of Baby Yoda. So if "The Mandalorian" has already kind of been covered, will they parody "The Last of Us" instead? The show has parodied "The Walking Dead" a few times over the years, so it is likely they'll find a way to have fun and talk about the show's similarities with every other zombie story. There's gotta be some way to make that hellish apocalyptic landscape funny. Maybe they'll even play with the fact that Pascal is essentially playing the same character in two entirely different TV shows. We'll find out soon enough!

Pedro Pascal is hosting "SNL," with Coldplay as the musical guest, on February 4, 2023.