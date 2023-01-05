Aubrey Plaza And Michael B. Jordan Will Be Hosting Saturday Night Live In January

Aubrey Plaza has been kicking butt and taking names in shows like "The White Lotus" season 2 on HBO and the film "Emily the Criminal," now on Netflix, so it's perfect timing for her to try her hand at hosting "Saturday Night Live." She's previously worked with "SNL" alums like Bill Hader and Andy Samberg, so hopefully, she'll feel right at home alongside the whole "SNL" team. Plaza has a great sense of comedic timing, so I imagine it'll be a great episode. This is Sam Smith's third time on "SNL," so he knows the ropes and will likely give a nice little taste of his upcoming album, "Gloria."

Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, "Creed III," in which he also stars, will be hitting theaters on March 3, 2023. The film got knocked back from a November 2022 release to the March date, but fans are keen to see Jordan's vision for his character Adonis Creed, who started a whole new chapter in the "Rocky" universe in 2015. Jordan is an endless vessel of charisma, and while he hasn't done a ton of comedy in the past, his delivery of "Hey Auntie" in "Black Panther" was one of the stand-out lines in the film. At the end of the day, he's a talented performer who will surely deliver the funnies. The episode will also feature the first appearance of Lil Baby as a musical guest, who premiered a documentary about his life last year titled "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby," which is currently available on Prime Video.

"Saturday Night Live" will continue weekly after that, with hosts and musical guests yet to be announced.