Cecily Strong Is Leaving Saturday Night Live Halfway Through Season 48

"Saturday Night Live" has seen quite the exodus of cast members over the past year. At the end of season 47 back in May, the series bid farewell to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Then, before season 48 began this past fall, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor left the series along with featured player Aristotle Athari. Finally, the last cast member to walk away from the series was Chris Redd, just a couple weeks before the show's season premiere. Unfortunately, one more cast member has announced their departure, and sadly, it will before the end of season 48.

The official "Saturday Night Live" account on Twitter announced that Cecily Strong would be saying farewell.

Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily! pic.twitter.com/zsoGfw8SdP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2022

Cecily Strong has been on "SNL" since 2012. The current 48th season marks her 11th season on the series, but she will not be finishing out the rest of the season, with the December 17 episode hosted by "Elvis" star Austin Butler marking her final episode as a cast member.