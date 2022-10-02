Cecily Strong Hasn't Left Saturday Night Live, So Why Wasn't She In Season 48's Opening Credits?

There have been so many changes to the "Saturday Night Live" cast member roster heading into the show's 48th season that fans have been experiencing whiplash. Heading into the premiere, eight cast members announced their departures: Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. It wouldn't be a complete surprise if one or two more cast members decided to jump ship given that exodus.

So when Cecily Strong didn't appear in the newly shot opening credits during the season's opening telecast, fans started to worry. There hadn't been any reports of her deciding to depart from "SNL," so why was she not included? What possible reason could she have had to not be at filming? With the internet ready to comb over every minute detail to gather answers, the theories could have been endless.

The reasoning is a lot simpler than that, and trust me when I say it's not that big of a deal. It's just as simple as a scheduling conflict, which happens all the time in the industry.