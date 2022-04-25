Fire Island Trailer: Bowen Yang Stars In A Silly Yet Heartfelt LGBTQ Rom-Com -- And It's About Time
It's high time we get some solid mainstream LGBTQ rom-coms in rotation on the regular in Hollywood, wouldn't you say? Searchlight Pictures is clearly interested in leading that charge with the release of the first trailer for their upcoming film "Fire Island."
The "Fire Island" trailer gives us a glimpse into the funny, yet poignant world of the film, which, believe it or not, is a modern day retelling of the classic book "Pride and Prejudice." Here's the synopsis for the new movie:
Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn's 'Fire Island' is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.
There's certainly a lot of the summer-vacation-with-cheap-rosé vibe, including a lot of hilarity from Yang, who is one of the best parts of "Saturday Night Live" right now. The film looks lighthearted, emotional, and actually funny, which is exactly the kind of mix I love in a rom-com — and it's what we usually get with straight romantic comedies, so it's good to see that they're not cutting any corners with this one.
Andrew Ahn's Latest
Director Andrew Ahn, who took the helm on "Fire Island," is perhaps best known for his 2016 Sundance hit "Spa Night." He also directed the 2019 film "Driveways," which was a Tribeca Film Festival selection that year. He previously opened up about working on this "Pride and Prejudice" update, saying:
"I'm thrilled to be working with the immensely talented cast and crew of 'Fire Island,' a film that celebrates a chosen family with so much heart and humor. I'm eager for audiences to experience the magic of 'Fire Island,' from dancing in your underwear with your best friends to falling in love."
Considering how lovely this one looks, it's hopeful that there will be a push for more LGBTQ+ stories like this for years to come. Let's get that representation!
Ahn directed from a script penned by Joel Kim Booster, who also stars in the film alongside "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang, "How to Get Away With Murder" star Conrad Ricamora, and comedy legend Maragaret Cho. Booster and Jillian Vogel served as executive producers on the project, alongside fellow producers Brooke Posch, Tony Hernandez, and John Hodges.
The upcoming queer rom-com will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu when it premieres on June 3, 2022.