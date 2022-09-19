Chris Redd Is The Latest Cast Member To Leave SNL Before Season 48

The cast overhauls of "Saturday Night Live" keep on coming. Earlier this year it was announced that longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson would not be returning for season 48, in addition to repertory players Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and featured player Aristotle Athari, who exited the show after just one season. Unfortunately, this isn't the last exit before season 48, as Chris Redd announced today that he would be leaving the show after five seasons. That's eight of the 21 cast members, or nearly 40% of the on-screen talent.

"Being a part of 'SNL' has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement about his departure (via TV Line). "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire 'SNL' organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Fortunately, this is not the end for Redd, who has a comedy special called "Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?" coming to HBO Max later this year, in addition to voicing a leading role in an untitled project from Broadway Video and Audible. Redd is also slated to star in the feature film "Cyber Monday," for Universal.