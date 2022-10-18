Creed III Trailer: Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Returns To The Ring

Get ready for more training montages and shots of Michael B. Jordan drenched in sweat. The trailer for "Creed III" has arrived, with Jordan once again starring as Adonis Creed.

The "Creed" saga, of course, began with the "Rocky" films starring Sylvester Stallone (who also wrote all six "Rocky" movies and directed all but two of them). Nine years after seeming to hang up his boxing gloves for good in "Rocky Balboa," Stallone reprised his role as the "Italian Stallion" for director Ryan Coogler's "Creed," a 2015 spin-off/legacy sequel that introduced Jordan as the son of Rocky's late rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Heralded by critics as a triumphant continuation that brought the "Rocky" universe back to its roots in grounded sports drama, it was quickly followed by a sequel, director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Creed II," in 2018.

Though not quite as well-received critically, "Creed II" was an even bigger box office hit than its predecessor. As such, MGM is now working on a "Creed" spin-off film centered on the Ivan Drago character from "Rocky IV" and "Creed II," on top of releasing a second "Creed" sequel. Yes, it seems the "Rocky" and "Creed" movies are on their way to becoming a shared universe in the vein of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how long until we get a prequel buddy comedy film about Paulie and his robot?