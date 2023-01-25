Superhero Bits: A New Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Synopsis, Madame Web Wraps Filming & More

A couple of relatively obscure DC characters are headed to The CW as part of the upcoming "Gotham Knights" TV show. As reported by Variety, Ethan Embry ("That Thing You Do") has been cast as Cluemaster, while Sunny Mabrey ("Snakes on a Plane") will portray Crystal Brown. As it just so happens, the two are married in real life, which is convenient, as their characters are also married in the show. Executive producers and showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams, had this to say in a joint statement:

"We were blown away by Sunny's audition for 'Gotham Knights.' It was immediately clear she had the expansive emotional range needed to play this deeply polarizing character. And then we were delighted to discover that Sunny's husband is an actor who has many fans among our cast, crew, and writers. Ethan's brought Arthur to life in such rich, delightfully disturbing ways. We hope to surprise fans of the mythos with where our story is going, though we'll give you a clue ... 'Quiz Bowl' airs weeknights in Gotham."

"Gotham Knights" is set to debut on March 14.