Daisy Ridley Advises Future Women Of Star Wars To Tune Out The Stuff In A Crazy World

Being a woman can be tough sometimes, but being a woman in the "Star Wars" franchise can be really tough. In an interview with Variety at their Sundance Film Festival studio, "Star Wars" sequel star Daisy Ridley shared some advice for the next generation of fierce femmes stepping into roles in a galaxy far, far away. Ridley has plenty of experience dealing with both sides of the Force and the fanbase, as she starred in the trilogy that began with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 and was the target of serious vitriol for her character Rey's role in the sequel, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." By the time the third film, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters, Ridley was pretty good at handling fan fury.

There are two pretty huge "Star Wars" series coming to Disney+, so Ridley's advice couldn't come at a better time. "Ahsoka," starring Rosario Dawson in the titular role, playing the character once more after donning her lekku on "The Mandalorian." Joining her in the "Star Wars" television world is "The Hunger Games" star Amandla Stenberg, who will headline "The Acolyte," about a Jedi acolyte during the era of the High Republic.

"Star Wars" has always featured strong women in various roles, but the fan reaction hasn't always been kind to them, sadly. Hopefully, "The Acolyte" and "Ahsoka" both end up being fan favorites, so these talented ladies can enjoy their time at the top of the "Star Wars" world.