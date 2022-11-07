The Acolyte Adds Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, And More To The Amandla Stenberg-Led Star Wars Series

Alongside the new cast members, an official synopsis has been released for "The Acolyte." Read the synopsis below.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The new cast members will be joining Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give"), Jodi Smith-Turner ("Queen & Slim"), and Lee Jung-Jae ("Squid Game") in the series, which deals with the rise of dark powers within the Force during the last days of the High Republic. Headland has described the series as being from the perspective of "the bad guys" when they were outnumbered, so it could be about a handful of Sith as they break away from the teachings of the Jedi, which sounds like a fun and bold new take on the franchise. With so many talented performers involved and a unique idea for a new story, this might be the "Star Wars" series to beat.

"The Acolyte" will stream on Disney+. There is no release date yet announced.