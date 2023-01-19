Harrison Ford Had A Hilarious Reaction To Jason Segel's Big Nude Scene In Forgetting Sarah Marshall

"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" features some pretty unforgettable scenes, but the one fans probably remember the most clearly is the way the 2008 film begins. Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) gets dumped by his long-term girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) ... while he's stark naked. It's a hilarious and heartbreaking scene, one that is memorable not only for the full-frontal male nudity, but for the vulnerability of that moment. The pain of the breakup is infinitely magnified by the utter humiliation of being given this news while being so, well, exposed. Segel is an incredibly charismatic actor anyway, but from this moment on, we're all undeniably on Peter's side.

It seems like we'll be rooting for the actor once again in his new project for Apple TV+ called "Shrinking." The series follows Segel's grieving therapist Jimmy Laird as he starts telling his patients exactly what he thinks. This method is not approved of by his colleague Dr. Paul Rhodes, who is played by none other than Harrison Ford. It's the latest show from Bill Lawrence, who is best known for bringing "Scrubs" into the world, and more recently for co-creating the smash hit "Ted Lasso."

Ford and Segel may seem to be an unlikely pairing, and the legendary actor was indeed unfamiliar with Segel's work before signing on. Lawrence, who is actually Ford's neighbor, sent him a few of Segel's movies to check out. Not only did Ford emerge a fan of Segel's work, but he also had a pretty funny reaction after seeing the actor's famous scene from "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."