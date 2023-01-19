Harrison Ford Had A Hilarious Reaction To Jason Segel's Big Nude Scene In Forgetting Sarah Marshall
"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" features some pretty unforgettable scenes, but the one fans probably remember the most clearly is the way the 2008 film begins. Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) gets dumped by his long-term girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) ... while he's stark naked. It's a hilarious and heartbreaking scene, one that is memorable not only for the full-frontal male nudity, but for the vulnerability of that moment. The pain of the breakup is infinitely magnified by the utter humiliation of being given this news while being so, well, exposed. Segel is an incredibly charismatic actor anyway, but from this moment on, we're all undeniably on Peter's side.
It seems like we'll be rooting for the actor once again in his new project for Apple TV+ called "Shrinking." The series follows Segel's grieving therapist Jimmy Laird as he starts telling his patients exactly what he thinks. This method is not approved of by his colleague Dr. Paul Rhodes, who is played by none other than Harrison Ford. It's the latest show from Bill Lawrence, who is best known for bringing "Scrubs" into the world, and more recently for co-creating the smash hit "Ted Lasso."
Ford and Segel may seem to be an unlikely pairing, and the legendary actor was indeed unfamiliar with Segel's work before signing on. Lawrence, who is actually Ford's neighbor, sent him a few of Segel's movies to check out. Not only did Ford emerge a fan of Segel's work, but he also had a pretty funny reaction after seeing the actor's famous scene from "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."
What did Ford say?
During a TCA panel for "Shrinking" attended by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Lawrence revealed what Harrison Ford said about Segel's big scene in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." In a text that Segel now apparently has hanging on his wall, Ford said something along the lines of "nice nude body." Of course, those weren't his exact words, but it was specific as Lawrence and Segel were initially willing to get, beyond saying Ford had actually said something else. When questioned again about the specific nomenclature Ford used — inquiring minds want to know! — a few descriptors were thrown about, with Segel seeming to admit that the text said "nice penis."
Since the text in question was sent from Harrison Ford to Jason Segel, we'll probably never know what words were used. And because Ford was on a family vacation, he was not present at the panel to confirm. At least Segel will always have a reminder of the actor's text hanging on his wall. Wouldn't you frame that too?
Lawrence also talked about starting out with Michael J. Fox (in "Spin City") when he was 25, saying the actor was "kind, lovely, and hyper-talented." He discussed how amazing it is to "repeat that experience with an icon from all of my life," calling it "an absolute treat," and describing Ford as "equally generous" and "kind to everybody." When doing reshoots in Lawrence's backyard, he said that the actor was having such a great time that he jokingly asked if they could shoot all of his scenes there. Sounds like the set of "Shrinking" was a fun place to work!
"Shrinking" premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27.