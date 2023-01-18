Jason Segel Is Playing The Anti-Ted Lasso In New Comedy Series Shrinking

Between "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking," I'm starting to think that Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein are trying to tell us something. Is it that anybody — no matter how optimistic or professionally inclined to healthy behavior — can be going through an emotional crisis? Or is it that therapy is a crucial service we should all be seeking out? Maybe it's both. All I know for sure is that while they are quite different on the surface, these two series seem to have a lot in common. In Lawrence and Goldstein, "Shrinking" shares both a creator and writer with "Ted Lasso," but also a very human approach to its characters. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month, the series will pull back the curtain on the lives of therapists (or shrinks), as one of their own lives through a tragedy that radically changes his approach to the job.

The prospect of something coming from the creators of "Ted Lasso" might prompt you to expect the warm optimism of the show's titular character but evidently, this comedy will be a bit different. The series is co-created by star Jason Segel, who discussed those differences for the March 2023 issue of Empire Magazine. "'Ted Lasso' felt like exactly what we needed at the time, because we were deep in the thick of it and we needed a shot of hope," Segel said, highlighting the timely mid-pandemic arrival of the series.

With everything so terrible, the warm-hearted show was a much-needed comfort. But in the aftermath, the time has come to process all the trauma that Ted helped us suppress. That's where "Shrinking" comes in. As Segel explained, "We're a little bit after that now, where we're grieving the last few years in a lot of ways — whether it was an actual loved one or just the years of our lives that were hijacked."