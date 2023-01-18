Why Shrinking Star Jason Segel Isn't Afraid To Embarrass Himself For A Role

Jason Segel is arguably among the most versatile comedy actors in the game, and we're likely about to see his full range of talents on our television screens. The actor's latest show, "Shrinking," looks really promising, especially since it's the brainchild of him, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. Segel teaming up with the guys who helped make "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso?" Sign us up!

"Shrinking" was among the shows to receive a panel at the 2023 Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, with /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong in attendence. There, Segel discussed his career and what aspects of himself have helped him succeed as an actor. The answer he gave might be surprising, but it's also pretty relatable.

"I'm really lucky that I don't really have a strong sense of pride or shame," Segel said matter of factly, eliciting laughs from the audience. However, he went on to explain that he utilizes this facet of his personality to be as vulnerable of an actor as possible, a skill he's been able to hone as he's gotten older: