Why Shrinking Star Jason Segel Isn't Afraid To Embarrass Himself For A Role
Jason Segel is arguably among the most versatile comedy actors in the game, and we're likely about to see his full range of talents on our television screens. The actor's latest show, "Shrinking," looks really promising, especially since it's the brainchild of him, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. Segel teaming up with the guys who helped make "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso?" Sign us up!
"Shrinking" was among the shows to receive a panel at the 2023 Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, with /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong in attendence. There, Segel discussed his career and what aspects of himself have helped him succeed as an actor. The answer he gave might be surprising, but it's also pretty relatable.
"I'm really lucky that I don't really have a strong sense of pride or shame," Segel said matter of factly, eliciting laughs from the audience. However, he went on to explain that he utilizes this facet of his personality to be as vulnerable of an actor as possible, a skill he's been able to hone as he's gotten older:
"But I think all of life is really vulnerable. It's the same impulse of just like, let's get really honest about what life actually feels like when nobody's looking."
If you think about Jason Segel's larger filmography, this vulnerability has always been present. He's done things that not every comedic actor has the gusto to do. Take, for example, the full-frontal nudity he did for the 2008 comedy "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." This particular instance of his ability to let go of his pride has stuck with him over the years, as well.
"I think the best I was able to express vulnerability was literally in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' full-frontal nudity," Segel said during the panel. "But I think that as I've gotten older, and there are moments in ['Shrinking'] that are the same level of vulnerability, but a more mature version with [my character's] emotional vulnerability."
That same vulnerability is at the center of "Shrinking." Segel stars in the series as Jimmy, a therapist who continues to grieve his deceased wife a year after her death. In a radically new approach, he's decided to give his honest opinions to his patients. While this new and somewhat improved Jimmy is changing the lives of his patients and himself, a more traditional psychiatrist named Paul (the one and only Harrison Ford) is hot on his heels. The show also stars Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, and Lilan Bowden.
"Shrinking" premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023.