Harrison Ford To Star In His First TV Series, Shrinking On Apple TV+

Harrison Ford is one of our most celebrated actors, a man with a long career with some of the most iconic roles in cinema, known to be picky about his roles. Otherwise, how else would he have chosen to do a role in the acclaimed film "The Secret Life of Pets 2" or "The Call of the Wild"?

While he's setting up to return as Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr. in a new "Indiana Jones" movie, Ford is about to check off another big item on his To-Do acting list. You see, after almost 60 years as an actor, Ford has never been a regular on a TV show. Sure, the celebrated actor made appearances in a few shows in the '60s and '70s, and he reprised the role of Indiana Jones in an episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" in 1993, but he's never had a regular role in a show.

That will end soon, with the 79-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor being set to star in a new Apple TV+ show titled "Shrinking."