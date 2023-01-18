The Michael Jackson Biopic Will Be Directed By Antoine Fuqua

Hey, remember back in 2019 when we revealed that a Michael Jackson biopic was in the works? As it turns out, the project is far from abandoned like you might have thought after four years of silence. Lionsgate has announced that the film, simply titled "Michael," will be headed up by "Southpaw" director Antoine Fuqua. Deadline broke the news of the film, saying that Fuqua will start filming the project after production wraps on "The Equalizer 3." However, The Hollywood Reporter received a statement from the director expressing his excitement for the upcoming project.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson," he wrote. "His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

Graham King, who was previously announced as part of the project after the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," will produce the film, while his "Aviator" collaborator John Logan wrote the screenplay. Here is where things get interesting: John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson's estate, will also serve as producers.