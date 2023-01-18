The Michael Jackson Biopic Will Be Directed By Antoine Fuqua
Hey, remember back in 2019 when we revealed that a Michael Jackson biopic was in the works? As it turns out, the project is far from abandoned like you might have thought after four years of silence. Lionsgate has announced that the film, simply titled "Michael," will be headed up by "Southpaw" director Antoine Fuqua. Deadline broke the news of the film, saying that Fuqua will start filming the project after production wraps on "The Equalizer 3." However, The Hollywood Reporter received a statement from the director expressing his excitement for the upcoming project.
"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson," he wrote. "His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."
Graham King, who was previously announced as part of the project after the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," will produce the film, while his "Aviator" collaborator John Logan wrote the screenplay. Here is where things get interesting: John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson's estate, will also serve as producers.
A difficult task to juggle
If you're thinking, "Wait, isn't Michael Jackson allegedly a child predator," then you're not alone. While undeniably an important architect of music history, he was accused posthumously of sexually abusing two boys, allegations that were covered extensively in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." The Jackson estate has vehemently denied these allegations –- they even sued HBO in 2019, claiming that the network violated a non-disparagement agreement, which resulted in a nasty back-and-forth legal battle.
Since Jackson is no longer with us, it's unlikely that a resolution to these allegations will ever be reached, leaving us up to our own opinions with the evidence available. This might work in the favor of Lionsgate and Jackson's estate. While the distributor told The Hollywood Reporter that the film will explore the singer's complete life, the angle at which it'll be explored will likely remain positive. That could mean that "Michael" serves as an official rebuttal to the allegations brought against him, although it could also spell trouble in the eyes of his alleged victims and victim advocacy groups. It also doesn't help that the film will be produced by Graham King, whose involvement in "Bohemian Rhapsody" means he's no stranger to working with those at the center of horrific abuse allegations.
Regardless, "Michael" will likely start filming later this year. An actor has not been cast as the titular pop star, although an announcement could be made soon.