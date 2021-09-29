The Guilty Director Antoine Fuqua On The Great Adventure Of Filmmaking [Interview]

Akira Kurosawa has always been a major influence for you. Given the contained environment and the stakes involved, how much did you think about the first hour of "High and Low" when you were making "The Guilty"

Exactly. It's a detective story, ultimately. Again, you go back to the masters. You always go back to the masters. Filmmaking is interesting, all this crazy technology we got and shooting digital, and all this cool stuff. If you really look at filmmaking, though, it goes back to basics. You still got to get a performance. You still got to tell the story. You still have to tell the audience where you are in geography. How you do it is up to you, but it goes all the way back to the way they made films like "The Great Train Robbery." The basic storytelling is the same. Sometimes we all get lost in technology and all the cool toys, but that doesn't always mean it's going to be better.

Do you enjoy that, too? You've made bigger movies like "King Arthur" and "Infinite," where you get to play with those toys.

I do, I do. They're fun. How can you not? You're just a kid in a sandbox. You get to try some stuff, some drones, some lenses, all that stuff. But then sometimes it becomes a little bit of too much of that and not enough about the things I care about personally. The balance is trying to find something that gives you the money and the freedom to make these big, fun, temporal movies, but get a story that's actually about something or a character that you still care about. I think people like James Cameron or Spielberg, they've found a way to do that and execute that in a big, commercial way. I'm still playing around with that.

Of course, "Infinite" went to Paramount Plus+, plus "The Guilty" is for Netflix. How do you feel about that change?

I'm adjusting. I'm adjusting because that's the world we live in. Just like when I started out doing music videos and I started out doing commercials, the pacing changes. You just adjust as an artist. I still love the big screen, no doubt, but I also love the fact that you can go on streaming on Netflix and you can see it around the world immediately. They put it up on the big screen as well.

I think we're at a place where we can get our cake and eat it, too. Netflix gives you the freedom to make the movie. They're filmmaker-friendly, that's what they do. If you can get it up on the big screen, even better. That'll help as well. I think we're in a place where we have to embrace it all, we do. When Jeffrey Katzenberg was doing Quibi, me and Jeffrey, we have to embrace it all. So that's how I feel about it.

I have one more question about Kurosawa for you. Since you're such a fan of his, with "The Magnificent Seven," how did you want to stay true to him as a filmmaker?

Bullies. I think that's what it was. It's funny you asked me that because I'm always thinking about that. The first time I saw that movie I related to it, the poor people that are being mistreated and taken advantage of. We all wish we had a samurai that's going to come along and save the day. We always wish we're going to have the Magnificent Seven around on their horses and come in and save the day. I think me being on the poor people's side of things, I related to those characters of wanting outside help. I think that's what I care so much about when it comes to "Seven Samurai."

One of the greatest examples of what a hero can be, too. The leader of the gang is kind and gentle, not playing tough.

Not at all. Not at all. He is a very humble man, a spiritual man, actually. Yeah, and when you look at "Equalizer," same sort of character.

Please, make seven of those movies.

[Laughs] Oh, man. We'll see, man. We're talking about doing another one now. It's funny because it all goes back to that. It does, it just goes back to those films that I love.