Michael Jackson Biopic From Bohemian Rhapsody Producer Lands At Lionsgate

Back in 2019, /Film reported on an upcoming biopic about music legend Michael Jackson from "Bohemian Rhapsody" producer Graham King. Now that film will be distributed by Lionsgate. The movie is simply called "Michael," but you might not want to get your hopes up if you have a particular interest in certain parts of Jackson's life. Jackson's estate is on board with the project, so, as we previously reported, this means that the film will probably be using Jackson's songs with no issues. That said, the likelihood is that we will get a watered-down perspective on Jackson's controversies.

"Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema," said Katherine Jackson in the press release. "As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen."

It would be surprising if they tackle his more controversial moments in a way that is measured, with the family involved enough to be making a statement in a press release. The documentary "Leaving Neverland" did address the allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. It also spawned a lawsuit from Jackson's estate.

We're getting a great screenwriter here in the form of three-time Academy Award-nominee John Logan ("The Aviator," "Gladiator"), so whatever we see, the script will likely be very good. Michael Jackson's story is fascinating, sometimes controversial, and often very sad. There is no news on casting yet, and that could make or break this project.