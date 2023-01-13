Superhero Bits: A Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Trailer, Big Plans For The Batman Universe & More
Marvel Snap's PvP mode is finally coming later this month
"Marvel Snap" players, rejoice! The long-awaited PvP mode is finally coming and, if all goes well, it should be here by the end of this month. The game's developers recently released a statement on forthcoming updates in the wildly popular mobile card game. Explaining that they have something called a Series Drop coming soon, they revealed a rather important nugget of information — namely, that the ability to battle friends and other players will launch soon:
"The patch with this Series Drop (and the ability to Battle friends!) is currently planned for January 31st, though if we run into last minute issues we may choose to delay for a little longer to make sure things work correctly."
So there we have it! Just a few weeks, everyone. Those interested in the finer points of what the Series Drop will entail can read all about it by clicking here.
Get Ready for Marvel's Sins of Sinister with this reading checklist
The #SinsOfSinister will propel the Marvel Universe further and further into a dark future. 10 Years… 100 Years… 1000 Years… pic.twitter.com/PEZJUcovfO— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 13, 2023
Marvel Comics kicked off its next big event last month in the form of "Sins of Sinister" which, as the name implies, focuses on Mr. Sinister and is very X-Men heavy. For those who are perhaps interested in diving into this one, Marvel has put together a handy reading list of titles that tie into the event, which will be published from now through April. Undoubtedly, this will all eventually be collected in a trade paperback/hardcover edition but, in the meantime, for you issue-to-issue folks out there, here you go.
Wait ... is Pluto TV going to try and save Legends of Tomorrow?
While "Legends of Tomorrow" was canceled by The CW last year, the show still has plenty of die-hard fans who hope to see it continue in some way. Unlikely as that may be, a social campaign, #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow, has been persistent in the background on platforms like Twitter. Recently, a fan tagged just about every streaming service out there with a plea to rescue the series. And, amazingly enough, Pluto TV responded, saying the following:
"Thanks for reaching out with your suggestion. We love 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' too! Our viewers are important to us, and we care about what you have to say. Rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate team."
Well, that's kind of unexpected! Pluto is a free-to-stream service that mostly does live TV, which is ad-supported. They aren't much of a player in originals but, who knows? Maybe this will get run up the flagpole. This still feels incredibly unlikely though, admittedly, not impossible. We'll see if anything comes of it.
Marvel Future Fight unleashes the Moon Temple Defenders update
Circling back to the Marvel mobile games for a moment, "Marvel Future Fight" has rolled out a brand new update titled "Moon Temple Defenders." This game, unlike "Marvel Snap," has been kicking around for quite some time. Be that as it may, Marvel is still making sure to keep things fresh, and this trailer offers players the chance to see what the latest update has to offer. The trailer, for what it's worth, certainly doesn't skimp on the action, with Miles Morales focused on quite a bit. Those interested can download the game for Apple or Android devices now and get in on the goods.
Secret Invasion will help set up Armor Wars, says Don Cheadle
This year will see arguably Marvel's biggest series ever arrive on Disney+ in the form of "Secret Invasion," which is based on the classic storyline of the same name from the comics. It will feature Don Cheadle, reprising his role as Rhodey, amongst many other new and familiar faces. Speaking with Total FIlm (via Comic Book Resources), Cheadle explained that the show will actually help tee up the ball for his "Armor Wars" solo film:
"It's bananas! And it's very expansive. And obviously now that everyone can show up in everybody else's story. I mean, I'm in 'Secret Invasion,' so I'm in Sam [Jackson]'s show. There's a part of that, that kicks off what happens in 'Armor Wars.'"
"Secret Invasion" is due to arrive sometime later this year, but no release date has been set.
No, Jacob Elordi is not the new Superman
My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023
DC Studios co-head James Gunn is, once again, having to debunk some bogus rumors online. People have been trying to figure out who the next Superman will be, given that Gunn is writing a new film centered on the Man of Steel that won't bring back Henry Cavill in the role. Recently, it was proposed that Jacob Elordi ("The Kissing Booth") nabbed the part. Gunn, in responding to the above post on Twitter, was quick to shut that down. But he did elaborate that we're going to learn more about the future of the DC Universe soon, so stay tuned for official announcements.
Matt Reeves has big plans for his so-called Bat-verse
We know that DC Studios has big plans for the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership. We also know that Batman will, naturally, be a part of those plans. Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves is gearing up for a sequel to last year's "The Batman," as well as several spin-offs set in that universe. So, there will be a balancing act to strike between the two. Speaking with Yahoo recently, Reeves explained that he's meeting soon with Reeves and Safran to discuss their plans. Moreover, the filmmaker said that his plans are big in scope:
"They have a big plan, and I have this big Bat-verse plan. It's just about us really getting to know each other. It's going to be fun."
It sounds like we're, essentially, going to have two big universes going: one taking place in the world of "The Batman," and one that is more all-encompassing with the larger DC Universe. Either way, lots of the Caped Crusader in the future, it seems.
New trailer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur released by Disney Channel
Lastly, today brings with it a brand new trailer for the upcoming animated series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," which is based on the comic book series of the same name. Disney Channel and Marvel have unveiled the latest look at the show as it's set to debut next month (first on TV via the Disney Channel, then shortly thereafter on Disney+). The footage is action-packed and incredibly fun, with highly inventive, eye-catching animation, not unlike "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in that way. Though it looks different, it's got the same vibe of catching your attention. It also seems delightfully comic book-y. Be on the lookout for the show beginning February 10, 2023, on Disney Channel and five days later on Disney+.