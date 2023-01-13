Superhero Bits: A Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Trailer, Big Plans For The Batman Universe & More

While "Legends of Tomorrow" was canceled by The CW last year, the show still has plenty of die-hard fans who hope to see it continue in some way. Unlikely as that may be, a social campaign, #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow, has been persistent in the background on platforms like Twitter. Recently, a fan tagged just about every streaming service out there with a plea to rescue the series. And, amazingly enough, Pluto TV responded, saying the following:

"Thanks for reaching out with your suggestion. We love 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' too! Our viewers are important to us, and we care about what you have to say. Rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate team."

Well, that's kind of unexpected! Pluto is a free-to-stream service that mostly does live TV, which is ad-supported. They aren't much of a player in originals but, who knows? Maybe this will get run up the flagpole. This still feels incredibly unlikely though, admittedly, not impossible. We'll see if anything comes of it.