Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Hint At The Introduction Of Miles Morales?

Let us not forget that this is not the first not-so-subtle nod to Miles Morales' existence. Going back to 2017 and the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Tom Holland's solo debut as Peter Parker in the MCU, we got our first real reference to the character from Donald Glover's Aaron Davis.

In the above clip, we see Spider-Man investigating Aaron, who had previously been seen trying to buy weapons from Vulture's crew. After he is webbed up, Aaron relents to Peter's line of questioning saying, "I don't want those weapons in the neighborhood. I got a nephew that lives here." And boom goes the dynamite, as it were. In the comics, Aaron Davis is Miles Morales' uncle, who goes on to become the Prowler. Those who have seen "Into the Spider-Verse" will be familiar with the character, as he appeared in the movie and was voiced by Mahershala Ali.

So what does this all mean? For now, it's just a couple of references, but Miles clearly exists somewhere in the Marvel multiverse, and he might even be in the main MCU. Whether or not we're ever going to see a full-on Miles Morales live-action movie remains to be seen, but the Vegas odds on it seem to be getting better.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now.