Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur: 7 Things We Learned From The Comic-Con Panel

Producer Pilar Flynn spoke a great deal at the panel about the lengths the team went to in order to try and showcase authentic, well-rounded diversity in the show. That starts with the title character, voiced by Diamond White, who is the youngest member of a Black family living in NYC. As Flynn tells it, they set out to recruit a team that would feel connected to the material and characters. "We are a cast and crew made up of mostly persons of color," Flynn says, as well as women and members of the LGBTQ community. "When you see the show, you will be able to feel that connection and passion," Flynn added.

But the diversity reflected in the show extends well beyond just the producers and cast. "We left it open to everybody and anybody who wanted to weigh in," Flynn noted. To that point, Clouden pointed out that members of the crew were even able to contribute to help make more authentic changes. White, for her part, added that they would even ask her, "How does this make you feel?" To top it all off, they brought in consultants and even had a spreadsheet to keep track of what types of characters they already had on screen and how often.

The main takeaway: they took this element of the show very seriously.