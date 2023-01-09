Bob Odenkirk's New TV Show Straight Man Has Been Renamed Lucky Hank

Perhaps one of the most bittersweet things in television in recent memory is the ending of "Better Call Saul." Yes, it's sad that the critically acclaimed prequel series has ended. However, now that it's over, the show's incredibly talented cast and crew can move on to new and exciting projects. After the excellent track record that "Better Call Saul" had, anything the talent does at this point should be something to look forward to. Vince Gilligan is already re-teaming with Rhea Seehorn on his upcoming sci-fi tv series for Apple TV+ that will be a departure from the writer's recent work in the "Breaking Bad" universe. Additionally, "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk had found his next big role as the lead in a new original series, once again at AMC.

Ever since Odenkirk's first appearance in "Breaking Bad," the actor has found a home with the network as he's inhabited the role of the criminal lawyer for the better part of 13 years on AMC. Now, after several seasons playing the same characters, the actors are moving on to new lead roles for the network that will hopefully lead to more critical acclaim. Originally titled "Straight Man," the title of the 1997 novel that the show is based on, TV Line has reported that the eight-episode limited series now has a new name: "Lucky Hank." The show will follow the life of William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), an English professor at the end of his career.