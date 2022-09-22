Vince Gilligan Reteams With Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn For An Apple TV+ Series With Two-Season Order

The dynamic duo is back! A new series from Vince Gilligan has been given a rare two-season guarantee at Apple TV+, and it will star none other than Rhea Seehorn. Variety reports that exact plot details are being kept under wraps, and with the somewhat-definitive end of the "Breaking Bad" franchise confirmed, we can expect this series to be wholly original. Not only that, but we can probably expect the series lead to not be as slimy or conniving as Walter White or Jimmy McGill.

"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes," wrote Gilligan in a statement announcing the project, "and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?"

Well said, sir! This is slated to be Seehorn's first show in which she is the undeniable lead, which the showrunner says is "long past" due, and we agree! /Film has not been quiet in our love for Seehorn's performance on "Better Call Saul," especially in the series's final six episodes. While an Emmy would be nice to receive, this seems to be an even better reward.