Vince Gilligan Reteams With Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn For An Apple TV+ Series With Two-Season Order
The dynamic duo is back! A new series from Vince Gilligan has been given a rare two-season guarantee at Apple TV+, and it will star none other than Rhea Seehorn. Variety reports that exact plot details are being kept under wraps, and with the somewhat-definitive end of the "Breaking Bad" franchise confirmed, we can expect this series to be wholly original. Not only that, but we can probably expect the series lead to not be as slimy or conniving as Walter White or Jimmy McGill.
"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes," wrote Gilligan in a statement announcing the project, "and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?"
Well said, sir! This is slated to be Seehorn's first show in which she is the undeniable lead, which the showrunner says is "long past" due, and we agree! /Film has not been quiet in our love for Seehorn's performance on "Better Call Saul," especially in the series's final six episodes. While an Emmy would be nice to receive, this seems to be an even better reward.
Hot off the presses
While the still-untitled series will be an Apple TV+ exclusive, the streamer wasn't the only one interested in the project. Deadline reports that it was at the center of an intense acquisition war between around nine different networks. While the identities of these other networks weren't confirmed, it's possible that at least one of them was Netflix, as Gilligan previously directed the "Breaking Bad" continuation "El Camino" for the platform.
Despite the numerous parties interested in the show, it appears that Apple TV+ won the writer-director over due to a few key figures from the early days of "Breaking Bad." Current Apple TV+ executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht helped greenlit the show during their tenures at Sony Pictures Television. Needless to say, they made the right call.
"They've built a great team at Apple," concluded Gilligan, "and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them."
And we are, as well. The untitled series has not received a tentative release date.